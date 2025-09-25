  • home icon
Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have India qualified for final after their 41-run win over Bangladesh in Super 4 match?

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:03 IST
India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India staved off Bangladesh with a brilliant bowling performance in Dubai [Credit: Getty]

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with a 41-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24. The Men in Blue romped through the Super Fours after three convincing victories in the Group stage against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

India handed arch-rivals Pakistan another crushing defeat in their first Super Four clash to get closer to the final. The emphatic triumph over Bangladesh meant Suryakumar Yadav's side became the first team of the tournament to book a place in the grand finale.

Things were not always smooth sailing in the Bangladesh encounter, with India suffering a rare batting collapse from 77/1 in the seventh over to only 168/6 in 20 overs. Even with the ball, India faced several tricky situations, especially when Bangladesh reached a respectable 44/1 after the power play.

However, the Indian spinners performed their customary stifling act, resulting in the Bangladesh batters wilting under pressure. India's win also eliminated Sri Lanka, losers of both their Super Four matches, from the tournament.

The two teams will meet in an inconsequential final Super Four game on Friday, September 26. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play in a do-or-die contest tomorrow, September 25, with the winner advancing to the final against India.

The summit clash will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

"It's very unlikely that India won't walk away with the Asia Cup" - Robin Uthappa

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes the Men in Blue are overwhelming favorites to win the Asia Cup 2025 final, irrespective of their opponents. His remarks came before the recently concluded India-Bangladesh contest.

When asked about the likeliest team to beat India in the final on the KimAppa YouTube channel, Uthappa said (0:42):

"No one. If that even is a possibility, India must have a terrible day. To think that these youngsters are going to have a terrible day, it can happen in cricket, but it seems highly unlikely. A lot of them are playing for their spots in the World Cup and everything can change. Everyone's driven to perform so it's very unlikely that India won't walk away with the Asia Cup.

India are the Asia Cup defending champions, having won the previous edition in the 50-over format in 2023.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

