Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can Pakistan and Bangladesh qualify for the final?

With their win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Wednesday, September 24, India became the first team to go through to the final. With this result, Sri Lanka were knocked out of the finals race.

The Men in Blue will now face either Pakistan or Bangladesh in the final. India are at the top of the Super 4 standings with four points from two games. With a win and a loss from two matches, Pakistan are second with two points and a net run-rate of +0.226. Bangladesh also have two points but are third due to their inferior net run-rate of -0.969.

Only one of Pakistan or Bangladesh can now make it to the Asia Cup 2025 final. They will face each other in their final Super 4 game on Thursday, September 24, in Dubai. It will therefore be a virtual semi-final as the winner of this game will progress to the final with four points.

While Pakistan lost their first Super 4 match against India, they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their next match. On the other hand, Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka but lost to India.

How many times have Pakistan and Bangladesh won the Asia Cup?

Pakistan have made five appearances in Asia Cup finals so far (ODI and T20I). Out of these, they managed to win the title twice. They won for the first time in 2000 under the captaincy of Moin Khan. Their second victory came in 2012 under Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan have finished runners-up thrice, losing the final in 1986, 2014, and 2022. This could be their sixth appearance and an opportunity to win their third title.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have never won the Asia Cup to date. They have made the final three times but ended on the losing side on all occasions. Bangladesh played the final in 2012, 2016, and 2018.

They will be keen to beat Pakistan and make it to the final with an aim to win their maiden title. Notably, India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2023.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

