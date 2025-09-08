Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for Asia Cup 2025 matches? 

Asia Cup 2025 tickets are in high demand right now. The tournament will begin on September 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan will lock horns with Hong Kong in the opening encounter of the continental mega event.

Apart from Afghanistan and Hong Kong, six other teams, namely India, UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also a part of Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.

This will be the first time India and Pakistan clash in the T20I format this year. As expected, Asia Cup 2025 tickets for the India vs Pakistan game on September 14 in Dubai are in high demand. Here's a look at how to buy the tickets online.

Asia Cup 2025 tickets online booking and price

Asia Cup 2025 tickets are available online on the website - https://platinumlist.net/ for all the matches. Fans can buy tickets for the matches scheduled to play in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from the aforementioned website. The online price starts from $11.

Apart from individual match tickets, Asian Cricket Council has also announced the sale of three special packages, which includes tickets for a specific set of matches. Here is the list of the packages -

Package 1: India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman and India vs Pakistan - Price starts from AED 475.

Package 2: B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, A1 vs B2 - Price starts from AED 525.

Package 3: A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1 and Final - Price starts from AED 525.

How to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets offline in UAE?

Offline tickets are available at the tickets office at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Fans wishing to buy the tickets offline can visit the venue and buy the ticket for the match they're interested to watch.

Except the clash between UAE and Oman on September 15, all matches have a start time of 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST). The UAE vs Oman game will begin at 4pm Local Time (5.30pm IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

