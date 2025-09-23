Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Bangladesh Super 4s match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets demand has grown significantly as the tournament has progressed. Fans in UAE have turned up in decent numbers at the venues for the Asia Cup 2025 matches over the last few days.

The Indian team's matches have received a great response at the tickets window. India's next match is against the Bangladesh team on September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh won their first match of the Super 4s round against Sri Lanka. Having defeated Afghanistan as well in the group stage, Bangladesh will be keen to continue their winning momentum against India and inch a step closer to the Asia Cup Final.

Before the India vs Bangladesh match begins, here's a look at how fans can buy their Asia Cup 2025 tickets for this Super 4s game in Dubai.

Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Bangladesh Super 4s match online?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets are available online on - https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office website. Fans can visit the aforementioned website and buy the tickets for the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh in the Super 4s round.

The tickets for this game between India and Bangladesh start from USD 28. Premium tickets are available from USD 56.68, while Pavilion seats will cost USD 99.18 per person.

How to buy offline Asia Cup tickets for India vs Bangladesh match in Dubai?

ACC announced that the offline tickets will be available at the tickets office at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans can visit the venue's tickets office and reserve their seats for the India vs Bangladesh clash.

Apart from general, premium and pavillion seats, the organizers also have The Grand Lounge, Sky Box and VIP Suite categories in the hospitality category. The price range for those seats is from USD 170.03 to USD 1,133.51. It will be interesting to see if the game between India and Bangladesh manages to sell out all tickets in Dubai.

