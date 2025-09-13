Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale began a few weeks ago. Generally, the tickets for Asia Cup matches have a high demand because of the rivalries between the Asian sides, but this year, the demand has been low.

Even the clash between India and Pakistan is yet to sell out the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group stage match between India and Pakistan will happen on September 14 in Dubai.

This marks the first T20I battle between the two arch-rivals after the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India won a close game against Pakistan. With the match set to begin soon, here's a look at how fans can buy tickets for the India vs Pakistan game.

Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Pakistan match online?

Platinumlist is the official ticketing partner of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for all matches of Asia Cup 2025. The tickets for all matches at the Dubai International Stadium are up for sale on - https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office.

Talking about the India vs Pakistan match on September 14, the price starts from USD 99. Premium tickets priced at more than USD 200 are still available, along with the boundary lounge hospitality tickets priced at USD 1,700.

How to buy offline tickets for India vs Pakistan match?

The offline ticket sale started at the tickets office of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As per a media release by the ACC, tickets for all matches in Dubai, including the India vs Pakistan match are available for offline purchase from the venue's tickets office.

It will be interesting to see if the organizers manage to sell the Asia Cup 2025 tickets for this India vs Pakistan match before Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha walk out for the toss. The start time for this game is 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

