Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4s match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale began a few days ago in the United Arab Emirates. Fans have shown up in decent numbers at the venues for the continental championship's matches. As expected, tickets for India's matches have been in high demand.

Ad

India will play their next match against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round. The Indian team has already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the competition.

Although the match does not have much significance, the rivalry between India and Sri Lanka has entertained the fans a lot, and the upcoming game should be a cracker of a contest. Last year, fans witnessed a thrilling battle between India and Sri Lanka in the final T20I of their bilateral series.

Ad

Trending

Another thrilling game could be on the cards between India and Sri Lanka, which is why it should not be a surprise if Asia Cup 2025 tickets for this match are sold out. Here's how fans can reserve their seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the game between India and Sri Lanka on September 26.

Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4s match?

Asia Cup tickets for the match between India and Sri Lanka are live on -https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office website. The starting price for the tickets is USD 28.34.

Ad

Premium tickets start from USD 56.68, while pavillion tickets cost USD 99.18. VIP lounge tickets and VIP Suite box tickets are also available online. It will be interesting to see if all the tickets are sold out before Suryakumar Yadav and Charith Asalanka walk out for the toss.

Offline tickets are also available at the tickets office of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans wishing to buy the tickets offline can visit the office for more details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news