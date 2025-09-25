Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4s match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale began a few days ago in the United Arab Emirates. Fans have shown up in decent numbers at the venues for the continental championship's matches. As expected, tickets for India's matches have been in high demand.
India will play their next match against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round. The Indian team has already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the competition.
Although the match does not have much significance, the rivalry between India and Sri Lanka has entertained the fans a lot, and the upcoming game should be a cracker of a contest. Last year, fans witnessed a thrilling battle between India and Sri Lanka in the final T20I of their bilateral series.
Another thrilling game could be on the cards between India and Sri Lanka, which is why it should not be a surprise if Asia Cup 2025 tickets for this match are sold out. Here's how fans can reserve their seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the game between India and Sri Lanka on September 26.
Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4s match?
Asia Cup tickets for the match between India and Sri Lanka are live on -https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office website. The starting price for the tickets is USD 28.34.
Premium tickets start from USD 56.68, while pavillion tickets cost USD 99.18. VIP lounge tickets and VIP Suite box tickets are also available online. It will be interesting to see if all the tickets are sold out before Suryakumar Yadav and Charith Asalanka walk out for the toss.
Offline tickets are also available at the tickets office of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans wishing to buy the tickets offline can visit the office for more details.
