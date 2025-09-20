Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs OMA (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma

Team India wrapped up their group stage in the Asia Cup 2025 with an intact record after their 21-run win over Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue put in a clinical performance along expected lines to head into the Super 4 stage as winners of Group A.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Team India were handed an early blow as Shubman Gill was dismissed for just five runs. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson steadied the ship, as India proceeded with a skewed batting order to offer game time to select players.

Samson's fifty, coupled with cameos from Axar Patel and Tilak Varma, helped India post 188-7 in the first innings, despite a slump in the latter half.

During the run chase, Oman responded with a steady start in the form of a 56-run opening stand between skipper Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem. Although the required rate kept going out of reach, Oman steadied along to keep themselves in the hunt. In the end, they managed to play the complete 20 overs, but fell short of the target.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Pathum Nissanka 3 3 124 41.33 149.40 13 3 2 Mohammad Nabi 3 3 108 36.00 171.43 6 8 3 Muhammad Waseem 3 3 102 34.00 112.09 11 3 4 Abhishek Sharma 3 3 99 33.00 225.00 11 7 5 Litton Das 3 3 96 32.00 126.32 10 1 6 Nizakat Khan 3 3 94 47.00 120.51 6 3 7 Sediquallh Atal 3 3 91 45.50 135.82 8 4 8 Fakhar Zaman 3 3 90 45.00 134.33 7 3 9 Azmatullah Omarzai 3 3 89 29.67 217.07 4 8 10 Kusal Mendis 3 3 88 44.00 122.22 12 -

Explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma's string of explosive cameos continues as he stepped up to record a quick-fire 38-run knock off just 15 deliveries. On the back of similar impactful knocks against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his run tally now reads 99 runs at a strike rate of 225, making him India's top-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far.

Team India's second-leading run-scorer in the tournament is Tilak Varma with 60 runs to his name in two innings, he is ranked 20th on the overall list.

Sri Lanka opening batter Pathum Nissanka leads the run-scoring charts after the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025. He has recorded 124 runs in three matches at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 149.40.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Junaid Siddique 3 9.0 54 9 6.33 57 2 - 2 Kuldeep Yadav 3 9.1 55 8 6.00 48 1 - 3 Saim Ayub 3 10.0 60 6 10.17 61 - - 4 Nuwan Thushara 3 12.0 72 5 14.20 71 1 - 5 Shah Faisal 3 12.0 72 5 20.40 102 - - 6 Aamir Kaleen 3 8.0 48 5 15.20 76 - - 7 Ayush Shukla 3 10.0 60 4 29.00 116 - - 8 Noor Ahmad 3 11.0 66 4 19.00 76 - - 9 Jiten Ramanandi 2 8.0 48 4 14.25 57 - - 10 Rishad Hossain 3 9.0 54 4 16.75 67 - -

Kuldeep Yadav began his spell on a rough note, but found his rhythm soon enough. Featuring as the frontline spinner, he secured India's first wicket during the run chase and finished with tidy figures of 1-23 off three overs. After successful outings earlier in the group stage, the left-arm bowler now has eight wickets in three outings with an average of 6 and an economy of 5.23, to be the second name on the list.

UAE's Junaid Siddique is the leading wicket-taker at the end of the group stage leg of the Asia Cup 2025. He has bagged nine wickets in three games at an average of 6.33, and an economy of 6.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

