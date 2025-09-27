Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs SL (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma 

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 after a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side were handed a massive scare and could only get the better of the opposition after a super over.

Ad

Being put into bat first, India were handed an early blow after Maheesh Theekshana's sharp return catch to dismiss Shubman Gill. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's woeful run continued, but Abhishek Sharma came to the team's aid by continuing his rich vein of form.

The left-handed batter perished after recording his third consecutive fifty, leading to the middle-order pair of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson putting on a clinic to make the most of the platform. Team India finished off in style to cross the 200-run mark, and post the highest first-innings total in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Trending

India's bowling attack struggled without Jasprit Bumrah as they conceded 72 runs in the power play. The pair of Patthum Nissanka and Kusal Perera took the bowling attack and dominated the middle overs completely. Sri Lanka raced to 114-1 at the halfway mark, with both batters recording their respective fifties.

Sri Lanka lost momentum during the run chase after India fought back with some quick wickets, but a brilliant hundred by Pathum Nissanka kept them firmly in the hunt. The innings resulted in a chaotic end as the scores were level after 40 overs in the match.

Ad

India made easy work in the super over after restricting the opposition to just two runs, before going on to comfortably chase it down to wrap up the match.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

pos player Team M R I NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Abhishek Sharma India 6 309 6 0 75 51.50 151 204.63 0 3 31 19 2 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 6 261 6 0 107 43.50 163 160.12 1 2 23 11 3 Saif Hassan Bangladesh 4 178 4 0 69 44.50 139 128.05 0 2 8 12 4 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 6 160 6 0 58 26.67 148 108.1 0 1 9 8 5 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 6 146 6 0 58 24.33 105 139.04 0 1 15 3 6 N Tilak Varma India 6 144 5 2 49* 48.00 109 132.11 0 0 9 6 7 Towhid Hridoy Bangladesh 6 139 6 1 58 27.80 122 113.93 0 1 6 3 8 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 6 135 6 1 50 27.00 115 117.39 0 1 14 3 9 Mohammad Haris Pakistan 6 131 5 0 66 26.20 97 135.05 0 1 13 4 10 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 6 122 6 1 74* 24.40 99 123.23 0 1 13 3

Ad

Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the first batter in Asia Cup T20 history to breach the 300-run benchmark. The youngster, with his seventh consecutive score of over 30, and six in the Asia Cup 2025, now has 309 runs in the tournament at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63.

His recent outing was a sublime 31-ball 61, which included eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 196.77.

Tilak Varma enters the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025 courtesy of his crucial cameo. With 144 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 132.11, he is also India's second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, and sixth overall.

Ad

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

pos player Team M WKTS I O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Kuldeep Yadav India 6 13 6 21.1 128 7/4 9.84 6.04 9.76 1 0 2 Junaid Siddique United Arab Emirates 3 9 3 9.0 57 18/4 6.33 6.33 6 2 0 3 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 6 9 6 20.5 144 17/3 16 6.91 13.88 0 0 4 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 6 9 6 23.0 171 20/3 19 7.43 15.33 0 0 5 Haris Rauf Pakistan 4 9 4 14.4 115 33/3 12.77 7.84 9.77 0 0 6 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 6 8 6 24.0 156 22/2 19.5 6.5 18 0 0 7 Saim Ayub Pakistan 6 8 5 17.0 112 35/3 14 6.58 12.75 0 0 8 Rishad Hossain Bangladesh 5 8 5 16.0 112 18/2 14 7 12 0 0 9 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 4 8 4 16.0 137 28/3 17.12 8.56 12 0 0 10 Dushmantha Chameera Sri Lanka 6 7 6 24.0 199 29/2 28.42 8.29 20.57 0 0

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav scripted history by claiming the most number of wickets by a bowler in a single Asia Cup T20 campaign. He took the 13th wicket of his campaign after dismissing opposition skipper Charith Asalanka. The spinner finished with figures of 1-31 off his four overs with an economy of 7.8.

His spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy is the second-leading wicket-taker for India with five wickets in the tournament so far. He also finished with figures of 1-31, after dismissing Kusal Perera to break the dangerous partnership for the second wicket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news