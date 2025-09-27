Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs SL (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma 

  • home icon
By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:56 IST
Asia Cup 2025
Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav created new records with their performances (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 after a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side were handed a massive scare and could only get the better of the opposition after a super over.

Being put into bat first, India were handed an early blow after Maheesh Theekshana's sharp return catch to dismiss Shubman Gill. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's woeful run continued, but Abhishek Sharma came to the team's aid by continuing his rich vein of form.

The left-handed batter perished after recording his third consecutive fifty, leading to the middle-order pair of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson putting on a clinic to make the most of the platform. Team India finished off in style to cross the 200-run mark, and post the highest first-innings total in the Asia Cup 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

India's bowling attack struggled without Jasprit Bumrah as they conceded 72 runs in the power play. The pair of Patthum Nissanka and Kusal Perera took the bowling attack and dominated the middle overs completely. Sri Lanka raced to 114-1 at the halfway mark, with both batters recording their respective fifties.

Sri Lanka lost momentum during the run chase after India fought back with some quick wickets, but a brilliant hundred by Pathum Nissanka kept them firmly in the hunt. The innings resulted in a chaotic end as the scores were level after 40 overs in the match.

India made easy work in the super over after restricting the opposition to just two runs, before going on to comfortably chase it down to wrap up the match.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

pos
player
Team
M
R
I
NO
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
1Abhishek SharmaIndia6309607551.50151204.63033119
2Pathum NissankaSri Lanka62616010743.50163160.12122311
3Saif HassanBangladesh4178406944.50139128.0502812
4Sahibzada FarhanPakistan6160605826.67148108.10198
5Kusal PereraSri Lanka6146605824.33105139.0401153
6N Tilak VarmaIndia61445249*48.00109132.110096
7Towhid HridoyBangladesh6139615827.80122113.930163
8Fakhar ZamanPakistan6135615027.00115117.3901143
9Mohammad HarisPakistan6131506626.2097135.0501134
10Kusal MendisSri Lanka61226174*24.4099123.2301133
Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the first batter in Asia Cup T20 history to breach the 300-run benchmark. The youngster, with his seventh consecutive score of over 30, and six in the Asia Cup 2025, now has 309 runs in the tournament at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63.

His recent outing was a sublime 31-ball 61, which included eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 196.77.

Tilak Varma enters the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025 courtesy of his crucial cameo. With 144 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 132.11, he is also India's second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, and sixth overall.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

posplayerTeamMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Kuldeep YadavIndia613621.11287/49.846.049.7610
2Junaid SiddiqueUnited Arab Emirates3939.05718/46.336.33620
3Shaheen AfridiPakistan69620.514417/3166.9113.8800
4Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh69623.017120/3197.4315.3300
5Haris RaufPakistan49414.411533/312.777.849.7700
6Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka68624.015622/219.56.51800
7Saim AyubPakistan68517.011235/3146.5812.7500
8Rishad HossainBangladesh58516.011218/21471200
9Taskin AhmedBangladesh48416.013728/317.128.561200
10Dushmantha ChameeraSri Lanka67624.019929/228.428.2920.5700
Kuldeep Yadav scripted history by claiming the most number of wickets by a bowler in a single Asia Cup T20 campaign. He took the 13th wicket of his campaign after dismissing opposition skipper Charith Asalanka. The spinner finished with figures of 1-31 off his four overs with an economy of 7.8.

His spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy is the second-leading wicket-taker for India with five wickets in the tournament so far. He also finished with figures of 1-31, after dismissing Kusal Perera to break the dangerous partnership for the second wicket.

Gokul Nair

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
