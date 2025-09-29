Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs PAK Final (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma

Team India secured the 2025 Asia Cup title after a tense five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side chased down the 147-run target to defend their title, and win the trophy for the ninth time in history.

Ad

Pakistan had a relatively smooth power play after being put into bat first. Sahibzada Farhan took the initiative to record his fifty, and score the majority of the runs in a massive 84-run opening partnership. However, the Indian spinners stole the show in the second half of the innings as the Men in Green suffered a collapse of epic proportions. From 113-1, the team were bundled out for 146 in the blink of an eye.

Ad

Trending

Team India crumbled early on in the run chase, being reduced to 20-3 after four overs in the powerplay. The middle-order pair of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson put on a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings. Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial cameo as Tilak Varma remained unbeaten to see India through with a couple of deliveries to spare.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

Pos Player Team Mat Inns Runs SR Avg HS 50s 100s 4s 6s 1 Abhishek Sharma IND 7 7 314 200.00 44.86 75 3 0 32 19 2 Pathum Nissanka SL 6 6 261 160.12 43.50 107 2 1 23 11 3 Sahibzada Faran PAK 7 7 217 116.04 31.00 58 2 0 14 11 4 Tilak Varma IND 7 6 213 131.48 71.00 69 1 0 12 10 5 Fakhar Zaman PAK 7 7 181 120.67 30.17 50 1 0 16 5 6 Saif Hassan BAN 4 4 178 128.06 44.50 69 2 0 8 12 7 Kusal Perera SL 6 6 146 139.05 24.33 58 1 0 15 3 8 Towhid Hridoy BAN 6 6 139 113.93 27.80 58 1 0 6 3 9 Sanju Samson IND 7 4 132 124.53 33.00 56 1 0 7 7 10 Mohammad Haris PAK 7 6 131 133.67 21.83 66 1 0 13 4

Ad

Abhishek Sharma ended the Asia Cup 2025 as the highest run-getter, but his campaign ended on a bleak note after being dismissed for 5 by Faheem Ashraf in the second over. The opening batter's streak of seven innings with a score of over 30 runs also ends, but he finishes with a record run tally of 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200.

Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock of 69 runs to orchestrate India's run chase across all three phases of the game. He ends up as India's second-highest run-getter, and second-highest overall with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48.

Ad

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

pos player Team M WKTS I O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Kuldeep Yadav India 7 17 7 25.1 158 7/4 9.29 6.27 8.88 2 0 2 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 7 10 7 22.5 153 17/3 15.3 6.7 13.7 0 0 3 Junaid Siddique United Arab Emirates 3 9 3 9.0 57 18/4 6.33 6.33 6 2 0 4 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 6 9 6 23.0 171 20/3 19 7.43 15.33 0 0 5 Haris Rauf Pakistan 5 9 4 14.4 115 33/3 12.77 7.84 9.77 0 0 6 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 6 8 6 24.0 156 22/2 19.5 6.5 18 0 0 7 Saim Ayub Pakistan 7 8 5 17.0 112 35/3 14 6.58 12.75 0 0 8 Rishad Hossain Bangladesh 5 8 5 16.0 112 18/2 14 7 12 0 0 9 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 4 8 4 16.0 137 28/3 17.12 8.56 12 0 0 10 Varun Chakaravarthy India 6 7 6 22.0 143 29/2 20.42 6.5 18.85 0 0

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav ended his prolific Asia Cup 2025 campaign on the highest of notes. The wrist spinner, who already set the record for the most wickets in the T20 edition of the tournament, bagged four wickets to play an instrumental role in India's sensational comeback with the ball.

He took the wickets of Saim Ayub, which triggered the collapse, and Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf to finish with figures of 4-30. He ends the tournament with 17 wickets to his name with an average of 9.29, and an economy of 6.27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news