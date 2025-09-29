  • home icon
  Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs PAK Final (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma

Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs PAK Final (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:46 IST
Asia Cup 2025
Both the leadind run scorer and leading wicket takers of Asia Cup 2025 are from Team India (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India secured the 2025 Asia Cup title after a tense five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side chased down the 147-run target to defend their title, and win the trophy for the ninth time in history.

Pakistan had a relatively smooth power play after being put into bat first. Sahibzada Farhan took the initiative to record his fifty, and score the majority of the runs in a massive 84-run opening partnership. However, the Indian spinners stole the show in the second half of the innings as the Men in Green suffered a collapse of epic proportions. From 113-1, the team were bundled out for 146 in the blink of an eye.

Team India crumbled early on in the run chase, being reduced to 20-3 after four overs in the powerplay. The middle-order pair of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson put on a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings. Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial cameo as Tilak Varma remained unbeaten to see India through with a couple of deliveries to spare.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

Pos
Player
Team
Mat
Inns
Runs
SR
Avg
HS
50s
100s
4s
6s
1
Abhishek SharmaIND
7
7
314
200.00
44.86
75
3
0
32
19
2
Pathum Nissanka
SL
6
6
261
160.12
43.50
107
2
1
23
11
3
Sahibzada Faran
PAK
7
7
217
116.04
31.00
58
2
0
14
11
4
Tilak Varma
IND
7
6
213
131.48
71.00
69
1
0
12
10
5
Fakhar Zaman
PAK
7
7
181
120.67
30.17
50
1
0
16
5
6
Saif Hassan
BAN
4
4
178
128.06
44.50
69
2
0
8
12
7
Kusal Perera
SL
6
6
146
139.05
24.33
58
1
0
15
3
8
Towhid Hridoy
BAN
6
6
139
113.93
27.80
58
1
0
6
3
9
Sanju Samson
IND
7
4
132
124.53
33.00
56
1
0
7
7
10
Mohammad Haris
PAK
7
6
131
133.67
21.83
66
1
0
13
4
Abhishek Sharma ended the Asia Cup 2025 as the highest run-getter, but his campaign ended on a bleak note after being dismissed for 5 by Faheem Ashraf in the second over. The opening batter's streak of seven innings with a score of over 30 runs also ends, but he finishes with a record run tally of 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200.

Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock of 69 runs to orchestrate India's run chase across all three phases of the game. He ends up as India's second-highest run-getter, and second-highest overall with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

posplayerTeamMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Kuldeep YadavIndia717725.11587/49.296.278.8820
2Shaheen AfridiPakistan710722.515317/315.36.713.700
3Junaid SiddiqueUnited Arab Emirates3939.05718/46.336.33620
4Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh69623.017120/3197.4315.3300
5Haris RaufPakistan59414.411533/312.777.849.7700
6Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka68624.015622/219.56.51800
7Saim AyubPakistan78517.011235/3146.5812.7500
8Rishad HossainBangladesh58516.011218/21471200
9Taskin AhmedBangladesh48416.013728/317.128.561200
10Varun ChakaravarthyIndia67622.014329/220.426.518.8500
Kuldeep Yadav ended his prolific Asia Cup 2025 campaign on the highest of notes. The wrist spinner, who already set the record for the most wickets in the T20 edition of the tournament, bagged four wickets to play an instrumental role in India's sensational comeback with the ball.

He took the wickets of Saim Ayub, which triggered the collapse, and Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf to finish with figures of 4-30. He ends the tournament with 17 wickets to his name with an average of 9.29, and an economy of 6.27.

