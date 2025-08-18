Asia Cup 2025: When will India's squad for multination T20 tournament be announced?

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament will be announced at 1:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, August 19. The announcement will happen at the BCCI headquarters. The Chairman of the men's selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, and Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav are expected to be in attendance.

The 34-year-old had reportedly cleared a fitness test on Saturday, August 16. He is now expected to be present for the squad selection for the continental tournament.

"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI HQ, Mumbai, on Tuesday, August 19, to pick India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup. The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by the Captain and the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committe.Time: 1:30 PM, BCCI HQ, 4th Floor," A BCCI press release stated on Monday, August 18.

Following the Asia Cup squad, the Indian women's team for the upcoming series against Australia will be announced at 3:30 pm at the same location. The Women's ODI World Cup squad will also be announced along with the latter.

Shubman Gill's selection for Asia Cup 2025 divides opinion as countdown for squad announcement begins

One of the major talking points regarding India's Asia Cup 2025 squad would revolve around the potential selection of Shubman Gill. Reports on Monday suggested that the 25-year-old is unlikely to be picked for the tournament, which starts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 7.

Gill last played a T20I for India in July 2024. In more encouraging bit of news, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah had reportedly confirmed his availability for the tournament.

The Men in Blue won the tournament last when it was played in the 50-over format in 2023. The 2025 edition will be played in the T20 format. India will begin their campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10. They are scheduled to take on Pakistan on September 14, followed by Oman on September 19.

