Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection: Reports

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly passed a fitness test ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 squad selection. An Indian Express report stated that the 34-year-old passed the fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation following hernia surgery in June.

The report stated that the right-handed batter would be part of the selection meeting to choose the squad. He last played for India in the T20I series against England in February 2025. He played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 innings.

“He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup. He was at the COE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting,” a BCCI source told Indian Express.

Last week, Yadav posted a video of him going through his batting drills at the CoE. The batter had captioned the video saying:

"Can’t wait to be back doing what I love".

Shubman Gill in focus as countdown for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad begins

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday, August 19. The focus will be on Test captain Shubman Gill and whether he earns a recall for the continental tournament.

The 25-year-old last played a T20I in July 2024 and wasn't considered for the following series. India chose Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the opening pair, with Tilak Varma in the top order.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh included Shubman Gill in his Asia Cup 2025 squad. The two-time World Cup winner believes that the right-handed batter has the skills to excel in the shortest format.

