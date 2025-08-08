Suryakumar Yadav resumes cricket training after recovering from hernia surgery ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav showed first signs of getting back to playing cricket on Friday, August 8. The 34-year-old shared a video on his Instagram handle, which showed him going through his batting drills and working out in the gym after undergoing hernia surgery in June.The right-handed batter last played for India in February 2025, when he led the side to a 4-1 win over England in a T20I series at home. He wrote on the social media platform:&quot;Can’t wait to be back doing what I love&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuryakumar Yadav was not selected in West Zone's 15-man squad for the Duleep Trophy, starting in Bengaluru on August 28. A Cricbuzz report said that the selectors had spoken to the right-hander about his availibility for the tournament.The Mumbai batter reportedly informed the selectors that he had checked into BCCI's Centre of Excellence to undergo rehabilitation. The team will be led by Yadav's Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur and has other prominent names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer.Suryakumar Yadav eyes comeback in Asia Cup in September 2025India's next assignment will be the Asia Cup in the UAE in September 2025. The aforementioned Cricbuzz report said that Suryakumar Yadav had expressed confidence that he would be fully fit and ready to feature in the continental event, that would run from September 9 to 28.If fully fit, he is expected to captain India in the tournament. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup in 2023, when it was played in the 50-over format in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Rohit Sharma-led side had defeated the latter by 10 wickets after Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 bowled Sri Lanka out for a mere 50 runs in the final. Sri Lanka had won the tournament the last time it was held in the T20 format in 2022.