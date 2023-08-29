Asia Cup flashback: When Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 210 against Pakistan in 2018

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. This year’s competition will be the 16th edition of the tournament and will be played in the ODI format. The previous Asia Cup in 2022 was played in the UAE in the T20I format and was won by Sri Lanka.

Six teams are featuring in the Asia Cup 2023, with Nepal making their debut in the tournament. Nepal have been placed in Group A along with India and Pakistan, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two sides from each group following the conclusion of the league stage will progress to the Super Fours, which will be followed by the final.

The marquee India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. If the teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet for a second time.

A potential third clash could take place if both India and Pakistan make the final to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Rohit-Shikhar show against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018

There have been some incredible performances by Indians against the Pakistan team in the Asia Cup over the years. One such brilliant effort came during the 2018 edition in the UAE in match number three of the Super Four round as the Men in Blue hammered their arch-rivals by nine wickets.

Pakistan batted first in the match but were held to 237/7 in their 50 overs as Team India’s bowlers came up with a clinical bowling effort. Jasprit Bumrah (2/29), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/46), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/41) shared the spoils, while Babar Azam (9) was run out. Shoaib Malik top-scored for Pakistan with 78 off 90 balls, while Sarfaraz Ahmed contributed 44 off 66.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were superb, adding 210 for the opening wicket in 33.3 overs. Dhawan was the dominant of the two, clobbering 16 fours and two sixes in his 114 off 100 balls. The excellent stand ended when Dhawan was run out.

At the other end, skipper Rohit remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes. Thanks to Rohit and Dhawan’s brilliance, India raced past the target in 39.3 overs.

The Rohit-Dhawan stand is fourth on the list of highest partnerships in the Asia Cup.