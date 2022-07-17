Asia Cup likely to shift from Sri Lanka to UAE due to political unrest in island nation: Reports

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Mohan de Silva has admitted the same.

The island nation has been battling a severe economic crisis, which has led to widespread protests by the public in recent weeks. Sri Lanka was plunged into further turmoil with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

The Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. However, speaking to PTI, De Silva said:

"The Asia Cup is very likely that it will be held in the UAE.”

According to the report, even if there is a change in venue, the dates are likely to remain the same. The Asia Cup will feature six teams. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be the five full-member sides. A qualifying event will be held for the sixth team, with Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE fighting it out for the last spot.

An official announcement on the change of venue is expected soon from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had stated that it wanted the Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka. PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said while releasing an official statement:

"Our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there. If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia's recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems.”

Hasnain added:

"Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country. Our discussions with the ACC representatives have suggested that the tournament is on track at the moment as they are monitoring the situation very carefully and we will support their decision."

The Asia Cup is being viewed by Asian teams as a good preparatory tournament for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later in the year.

Second Sri Lanka-Pakistan Test shifted from Colombo to Galle

Reports that the Asia Cup could be moved out of Sri Lanka come just a day after it was announced that the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan would be played in Galle instead of Colombo. A change in venue has been made keeping the political situation in mind.

During Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, two T20Is and three ODIs were played in Colombo. The matches went ahead without any trouble. However, political demonstrations in Colombo have been on the rise in recent days.

