"Asia Cup for other teams, TikTok Cup for India" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence on Tuesday (September 9) with the curtain raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams are in group B during the league stage, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India, Pakistan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates find themselves in Group A.Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will commence their campaign in the tournament on Wednesday (September 10) with the match against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The same venue will also host the highly anticipated contest between Men in Blue and Pakistan on Sunday (September 14).Fans expressed their anticipation for the latest edition of the Asia Cup by posting intriguing memes on the X platform online. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Asia Cup for other teams, TikTok Cup for India,&quot; an X post read.&quot;If you are a cut above the rest, then it must reflect in your performances&quot; - Aakash Chopra on Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2025Former cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the Indian squad and their chances ahead of the Asia Cup in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.' He opined that dew will influence the team's decisions at the toss once again during the tournament. Considering India's dominant performances in the shortest format over the past year, Chopra felt that they should aim for glory.&quot;What will be our strategy? It's time-tested that if there is dew, you will want to bowl first and chase if you win toss. I am seeing the strategy not only from the point of view of winning matches, but also from the template perspective. If you are a cut above the rest, then it must reflect in your performances. So strategy for India should be to just go for absolute glory,&quot; said Aakash Chopra. On the potential head aches for team management while selecting the playing XI during the tournament, the 47-year-old continued:&quot;Is there any weakness? In my opinion, you will do an injustice to whoever you make sit out. That's the weakness. It doesn't sound very right, but it is what it is. If you make Sanju Samson sit out, you feel you are doing wrong, as you were making him open consistently and he was doing well. He scored three hundreds in 12 matches.&quot;What should be Team India's playing XI for their opening match against UAE? Let us know in the comments section.You can get a glimpse of Asia Cup 2025 schedule here.