Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Points Table: Updated standings after Singapore vs Thailand, Match 6

Singapore beat Thailand in match 6 of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, September 29 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. With the win, Singapore moved to second in the table in Group C with two points and a net run rate of +0.650. Thailand, on the other hand, are at the bottom in their group with a net run rate of -4.950.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong beat Cambodia by nine wickets after bundling their opponents for a paltry score of 70 in 18.2 overs. Nasrulla Rana was the star of the show, picking up four wickets for seven runs in his four overs.

With the victory, Hong Kong moved right up to the top of the table in Group B with a net run rate of +9.357. Cambodia finished their campaign at the bottom with a net run rate of -3.500 after defeats in both their matches.

Hong Kong lead Group B after their latest win over Cambodia (Snippet via ESPNcricinfo)

Singapore thump Thailand in Asian Games 2023 match

After losing to Malaysia by 73 runs in their first group match, Singapore made an impressive comeback. After being put in to bat first by Thailand, Singapore scored 152 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Chetan Suryawanshi was the pick of their batters after he racked up a quick-fire half-century.

He scored 53 runs off 36 balls with the help of four fours and to sixes. Janak Prakash also chipped in with a handy knock of 29 runs off 15 deliveries. Openers Navin Param and Rohan Rangarajan notched 32 and 20 runs respectively at the top.

For Thailand, Chanchai Pengkumta was the standout bowler after he picked up four crucial wickets and gave away only 22 runs in four overs. Nopphon Senamontree, Khanitson Namchaikul and Panuwat Desungneon accounted for one scalp each.

In reply, Singapore reduced Thailand to 12 for the loss of five wickets inside the powerplay and the fate of the match was all but decided. Aahan Gopinath Achar picked up four wickets and conceded a mere eight runs in four overs.

Achar got support from Anish Paraam and Anantha Krishna, who both picked up two wickets apiece for Singapore.