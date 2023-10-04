Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Noor Ali Zadran and Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the third quarter-final, earning their spot in the semi-final. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field was the venue for this game.

After losing the toss, Afghanistan were asked to bat first. On a decent batting track, opener Sediqullah Atal lost his wicket for just one run. However, Noor Ali Zadran stood up to the occasion with a 51-run knock off 52 balls, featuring six fours and one six.

He received substantial support from Mohammad Shahzad and Shahidullah Kamal, who scored twenty-plus. Unfortunately, other batters failed to cross the double-digit scores. In the end, Afghanistan got bundled out for 116 runs in 18.3 overs.

Right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the first innings, scalping the wickets of Atal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Afsar Zazai.

In response, captain Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad made life tough for Sri Lankan batters. Captain Sahan Arachchige was the top scorer for the Lankans with 22 runs off 29 balls. Regrettably, other batters failed to create a significant impact, losing their wickets at regular intervals.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth made a valiant effort to rescue the team from the collapse, however, other batters didn't give him any support, with the team getting bundled out for 108 runs in 19.2 overs.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad scalped three wickets and turned the tide in their side's favor.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal's Kushal Malla maintained his top position with a total of 213 runs from three innings. Malaysian batter Syed Aziz occupies the second rank, with 165 runs from two innings.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has accumulated 116 runs from three innings to bag the third position. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored India's first-ever century in the Asian Games in the country's very first match and secured the fourth rank in this list.

Hong Kong's no.3 batter Babar Hayat settled for the fifth position, having scored 99 runs from three innings. Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran occupied the 15th rank, with 51 runs.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal’s medium pacer Abhinash Bohara continued to stay on top with eight wickets from three innings. Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla maintained his second rank, scalping seven wickets from three innings.

Hong Kong spinner Anas Khan secured his third rank, racking up six wickets from three innings. Singapore’s Anish Paraam occupied the fourth rank, picking five wickets from two innings. Hong Kong pacer Nasrulla Rana settled for the fifth rank, bagging five scalps.

Nuwan Thushara, the Sri Lankan pacer, and Afghanistan leg spinner Qais Ahmad secured three wickets to occupy the 10th and 11th positions, respectively, on the bowling chart.