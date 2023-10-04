Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Malaysia match (Updated) ft. Syed Aziz and Pavandeep Singh

Afghanistan secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the third quarter-final, earning their spot in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh secured a nail-biting two-run victory over Malaysia in the fourth quarter-final to make it to the semi-finals. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted both these encounters.

In the third quarter-final, after losing the toss, Afghanistan were asked to bat first. On a decent batting track, opener Sediqullah Atal lost his wicket for just one run. However, Noor Ali Zadran stood up to the occasion with a 51-run knock off 52 balls, featuring six fours and one six.

He received substantial support from Mohammad Shahzad and Shahidullah Kamal, who scored twenty-plus. Unfortunately, the other batters failed to cross the double-digit scores. In the end, Afghanistan were bundled out for 116 runs in 18.3 overs.

Right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the first innings, scalping the wickets of Atal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Afsar Zazai.

In response, captain Gulbadin Naib, and Qais Ahmad made life tough for the Sri Lankan batters. Captain Sahan Arachchige was the top scorer for Lankas with 22 runs off 29 balls. Regrettably, the other batters failed to create a significant impact, losing their wickets at regular intervals.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth made a valiant effort to rescue the team from the collapse, however, the team were bundled out for 108 runs in 19.2 overs.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad scalped three wickets and turned the tide in their side's favor.

Shifting our focus to the fourth quarter-final, after winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Regrettably, they lost their top three batters just for three runs on the board. Captain Saif Hassan played a valuable knock of 50* runs off 52 balls to keep their side away from embarrassment.

Saif received good enough assistance from Afif Hossain and Shahadat Hossain with 20-plus scores to propel the side to 116/5 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Pavandeep Singh emerged as the standout bowler for Malaysia with two crucial wickets. Vijay Unni and Anwar Rahman played supportive roles, picking one wicket apiece.

In response, the Malaysia batters gasped for breath against Bangladesh bowlers Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Afif Hossain in the first 15 overs, losing their top six wickets for just 72 runs. However, Virandeep Singh steadied things with his half-century.

Virandeep received enough support from Vijay Unni (14 off 21) and Ainool Hafizs (14 off 13). However, Afif Hossain turned the tide with his three-wicket haul to stun Malaysia in the last over. Eventually, Bangladesh clinched the nail-biting encounter by just two runs.

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first semi-final with Pakistan and Afghanistan clashing in the second semi-final on October 6.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Asian Games T20I.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Kushal Malla continued to lead the run-scoring charts, amassing 213 runs from three innings. Malaysia's Syed Aziz is the second-leading run-scorer with 185 runs from three innings.

Malaysian middle-order batter Virandeep Singh jumped to the third position, amassing 126 runs from three innings.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has secured the fourth slot, accumulating 116 runs from three innings. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slid down to the fifth position, scoring 100 runs in just one match. He's expected to climb up the ladder with two more games in line.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara maintained his top position, bagging eight scalps from three innings. Meanwhile, Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla bagged seven wickets from three innings to secure the second rank.

Hong Kong spinner Anas Khan settled with the third spot, bagging six scalps from three innings while Singapore's left-arm spinner Anish Paraam occupied the fourth rank, racking up five wickets from innings. Hong Kong's Nasrulla Rana settled with the fifth spot, scalping five wickets.

Malaysia left-arm spinner Pavandeep Singh is ranked ninth position, picking four wickets from three innings.