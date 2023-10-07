Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Afghanistan final (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Qais Ahmad

Afghanistan bagged the bronze medal defeating Pakistan by six wickets in a rain-curtailed third-place playoff. In the grand finale, India clinched the gold medal due to a higher ranking after the match got called off due to rain. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted both these encounters.

After a long wait due to rain in the third-place playoff, the game started with Pakistan scoring 48/1 in five overs before yet another rain interruption. Mirza Baig, the opener, scored 32 off 18, with four fours and two sixes.

Rakibul Hasan was the lone wicket-taker for Bangladesh. The DLS revised target for Bangladesh was 65 runs in five overs.

Medium pacer Arshad Iqbal made Bangladesh's top-order batters gasp for breath as they were reduced to 1/2 in the first three balls in the chase. However, Yasir Ali had other plans as he smacked a 16-ball 34-run knock, featuring three fours and two sixes.

With four runs needed off the last ball, Rakibul Hasan thumped it over the mid-wicket to bag the bronze medal for his side.

Batting first, Afghanistan lost their top order for just 12 runs on board. Batting at no.4, Shahidullah Kamal steadied things, scoring 49 runs unbeaten knock off 43 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Kamal received good support from skipper Gulbadin Naib, who scored an unbeaten 27 off 24 balls with one four and two sixes.

Afghanistan mustered 112/5 in 18.2 overs, rain interrupted and eventually, the match was called off due to heavy rain. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one wicket apiece for India.

Team India bagged the gold medal due to higher ranking with Afghanistan securing the silver medal. Bangladesh settled with the bronze.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal's Kushal Malla ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 213 runs from three innings at an average of 213 and a strike rate of 231.52.

Malaysia's Virandeep Singh secured the second rank, accumulating 185 runs from three innings. Virandeep's colleague, Syed Aziz ranks third, amassing 126 runs.

from three innings with the Nepal skipper settled at the fourth spot, scoring 116 runs from three matches.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal occupied the fifth position, amassing 100 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 188.67.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara is the leading wicket-taker of the Asian Games 2023 with eight scalps. Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla secured the second spot with seven wickets from three innings.

Hong Kong left-arm spinner Anas Khan settled with the third rank, scalping six wickets. Singapore spinner Anish Param slid down the fourth rank, bagging five wickets.

Afghanistan leggie Qais Ahmad moved up to the fifth spot, picking five wickets.