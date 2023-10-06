Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Noor Ali Zadran and Qais Ahmad

Afghanistan stunned Pakistan by four runs in the second semi-final to bag a spot in the gold medal match against India. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou hosted this encounter.

Afghanistan tasked Pakistan to bat first on a batting surface. Batting first, Pakistan could muster only 115/10 in 18 overs. Opener Omair Yousuf scored the highest with 24 runs off 19 balls.

He didn't receive any support from other batters as they got bundled out for 115 runs with two overs remaining. Fareed Ahmed was the star bowler for Afghanistan, scalping three wickets. Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan picked two wickets each.

In reply, Afghanistan lost both their openers Sadiqullah Atal and Mohammad Shahzad quite early. Later, no.4 batter Shahidullah Kamal bagged a two-ball duck to make things worse for Afghanistan.

However, Noor Ali Zadran held one end firmly, scoring 39 runs off 33 balls with four fours and two sixes. Captain Gulbadin Naib scored an unbeaten 26-run knockoff 19 balls with one four and three sixes to propel his side to victory with 13 balls to spare.

Afghanistan will lock horns with India in the grand finale on October 7, Saturday with Bangladesh and Pakistan playing against each other for the bronze medal match on the same day.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Kushal Malla continued to maintain his top spot on the batting charts, scoring 213 runs from three innings. Malaysia's Syed Aziz is occupying the second rank, amassing 185 runs from three matches.

Malaysia middle-order batter Virandeep Singh secured the third rank, amassing 126 runs from three matches. Nepal skipper holds the fourth rank, accumulating 116 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal occupied the fifth rank, scoring 100 runs from two innings.

Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran secured the eighth position, scoring 90 runs from two innings.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara is on top of the bowling charts, picking eight wickets. Hong Kong medium pacer Ayush Shula is the second leading wicket-taker, scalping seven wickets.

Hong Kong left-arm spinner Anas Khan occupied the third rank, bagging six wickets with Singapore’s Anish Param securing the fourth position with five scalps. Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad jumped up to occupy the fifth rank, scalping five wickets.