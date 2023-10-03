Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Hong Kong match (Updated) ft. Babar Hayat and Ayush Shukla

Pakistan thumped Nepal by 68 runs in the second quarter-final to make it to the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted this one-sided contest.

On a relatively good wicket for batting, Hong Kong asked Pakistan to bat first. The Men In Green were in a spot of bother in no time, losing half of their side for just 54 runs. Opener Omair Yousuf scored 21 runs off 21 balls with three fours, scoring the highest among the top and middle order.

However, Asif Ali and Arafat Minhas scored 25 runs each to paper over the deficiencies of the top and middle order. In the death overs, Aamer Jamal used his bat like a swinging door to play a perfect cameo, scoring 41 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 256.25 with two fours and four sixes.

Eventually, Pakistan added 106 runs for their last five wickets to propel their side to an imposing total of 160/10 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Ayush Shukla bagged a four-wicket haul for Hong Kong, with Mohammad Ghazanfar scalping three crucial wickets.

In response, Arafat Minhas continued to stun the opposition with the ball. Both the openers Nizakat Khan and Muhammad Khan departed off his bowling. Later, Babar Hayat went on to score 29 runs off 26 balls but fell prey to Khushdil Shah.

Khushdil went on to scalp two other wickets to dismantle the opposition line-up for just 92 runs in 18.5 overs. Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem and Qasim Akram scalped two wickets each, with Khushdil Shah bagging three wickets for Pakistan.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal batter Kushal Malla is leading the batting charts with 213 runs at an average of 213 in three innings. Malaysia's Syed Aziz smacked 165 runs from two innings to occupy the second rank.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel claimed the third rank, scoring 116 runs from three innings. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked fourth after scoring a century over Nepal. Hong Kong No. 3 batter Babar Hayat climbed up to the fifth rank, scoring 99 runs from three innings.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara continued to stay on top with eight scalps from three innings. Hong Kong medium pacer Ayush Shukla rose to the second rank with seven scalps from three matches.

Hong Kong's Anas Khan took over the third position, claiming six wickets from three innings. Singapore's Anish Param bagged the fourth slot, racking up five wickets. Hong Kong pacer Nasrulla Rana bagged five wickets to claim the fifth position on the chart.