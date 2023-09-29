Asian Games Men’s T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Singapore vs Thailand (Updated) ft. Sharwan Godara and Nasrulla Rana

Hong Kong secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over Cambodia in the fifth match of the Asian Games T20I, while in the sixth game, Singapore dominated Thailand by triumphing by a staggering 99-run margin. Both these encounters were hosted at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

In the fifth game, after losing the toss, Cambodia batted first and was in a hurry to milk runs. Opener Ram Sharan and captain Luqman Butt were the only players to cross the double-digit scores. Unfortunately, in 18.2, they got bundled out for a mere 70 runs.

Medium pacer Nasrulla Rana bagged a four-wicket haul, while Mohammad Ghazanfar and Anas Khan scalped two wickets apiece for Hong Kong.

In response, Hong Kong opener Muhammad Khan was dismissed without scoring a run, but captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat orchestrated a swift victory taking their side over the line in just 5.5 overs. Gulam Murtaza was the lone bowler to scalp a wicket for Cambodia.

Shifting our attention to the sixth match, Singapore showcased brilliant batting, putting up an impressive total of 152/8 in 20 overs, thanks to keeper-batter Suryawanshi's 53-run knock in the middle overs. He was well supported by other batters in putting up a good total on the board.

All-rounder Chanchai Pengkumta was impressive with the ball, bagging a four-wicket haul for Thailand.

However, in reply, Thailand's batters faltered badly to put runs on the board, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only two batters touched the double-digit scores, highlighting their batting struggles. In the end, they managed to post only 53 runs, losing the game by 99 runs.

Aahan Gopinath Achar was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets. Anish Paraam and Anantha Krishna scalped two wickets each.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal batter Kushal Malla is the leading run-scorer with 137 runs from one match. His colleague Rohit Paudel smacked a 61-run knock to bag the second rank. All-rounder Diepndra Singh Airee bagged the third position, amassing 52 runs.

Virandeep Singh, the Malaysian hard-hitting batter, occupied the fourth slot, scoring 44 runs in one match. Cambodia batter Sharwan Godara settled at the fifth position with 40 runs from two innings.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Hong Kong pace bowler Nasrulla Rana is leading the wickets column with four wickets from one encounter. Maldives bowler Azin Rafeeq racked up three wickets in one match.

Japan medium pacer Ryan Drake occupied the third slot, taking three wickets from one game. Singapore spinner Anish Paraam and Cambodia medium pacer Sharwan Godara settled with the fourth and fifth slots, scalping three wickets apiece.