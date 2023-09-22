Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Updated) ft. Shafali Verma and Inoshi Fernando

Sri Lanka Women convincingly defeated Thailand Women by eight wickets in the third quarter-final to advance to the Asian Games Women's semi-finals. The contest was shortened to 15 overs due to rain before the start of the game. Meanwhile, the fourth quarter-final between Bangladesh Women and Hong Kong Women was abandoned due to rain.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka Women asked Thailand Women to bat first. They were in deep trouble at 37 for 6 inside eight overs with all top six batters out for nine or fewer runs. However, Chanida Sutthiruang held firm at her end, steadying things with 31 runs off 24 balls.

With no support from the other batters, Thailand could post only 78/7 in 15 overs. Inoshi Priyadharshani, the off-spinner, picked four crucial wickets to turn the tide towards her side in the first innings.

In response, captain Chamari Athapaththu and her partner Anushka Sanjeewani forged a 54-run opening partnership to keep their side on top. Left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong picked two wickets in her spell, but it was too late by then.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne sealed the deal for Sri Lanka Women inside 11 overs to make it to the semi-finals against Pakistan Women on September 24, Sunday.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023,

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Hong Kong captain Kary Ying Chan is leading the batting charts with 73 runs from two innings at an excellent strike rate of 173.80. Indian opener Shafali Verma is closely following her with 67 runs from one match.

Indonesian Women batter Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi secured the third rank with 62 runs in one innings. India's No. 3 batter occupied the fourth position, amassing 47 runs. Hong Kong batter Natasha Miles settled with the fifth rank, accumulating 45 runs from two matches.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Indonesian medium pacer Andriani Andriani maintained her pole position with four scalps. Sri Lankan off-spinner Inoshi Fernando propelled to the second rank with four wickets over Thailand Women.

Hong Kong spinners Kary Ying Chan, and Betty Chan occupy the third and fourth positions respectively with four and three scalps respectively. Medium pacer Allison Siu scalped three wickets to settle with the fifth slot.