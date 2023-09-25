Sri Lanka Women dominated Pakistan Women with a six-wicket win in the second semi-final of Asian Games Women’s T20I 2023 to bag a spot in the grand finale.

After losing the toss, Pakistan Women batted first and looked off-color in their effort. Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 16 runs off 27 deliveries. Other batters failed to create any significant impact as they managed to score only 75/9 in 20 overs.

Udeshika Prabodhani bagged a three-wicket haul for Sri Lanka Women. Kavisha Dilhari was decent with the ball in hand, shunning the scoring rate with two crucial wickets. Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, and Ranaweera bagged one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka Women, in response, lost their skipper Chamari Athapaththu for 14 runs. However, other batters Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva stood tall to take their team over the line with 21 balls to spare.

Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, and Umm-e-Hani were the wicket-takers for Pakistan Women. With this defeat, Pakistan Women will aim for a bronze medal in the third-place playoff over Bangladesh Women.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Asian Games Women's T20I Most Runs

Shafali Verma maintained her pole position with the bat, scoring 84 runs from two matches. Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan secured the second spot with 73 runs from two matches. Indian no.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues amassed 67 runs from two innings to bag the third spot.

Indonesian batter Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi occupied the fourth position, accumulating 62 runs in just one game. Sri Lankan opener Anushka Sanjeewani mustered 47 runs from two innings to occupy the fifth position.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Asian Games Women's T20I Most Wickets

Sri Lankan off-spinner Sirikkattuduwage Inoshi Priyadharshani Fernando continued her dominance with five scalps in two matches. She is the current leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Andriani, the Indonesian medium pacer, maintained her second rank with four scalps.

Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan, with her all-round efforts, bagged four wickets and occupied the third position. Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar secured the fourth slot, scalping four wickets. Hong Kong spinner Betty Chan settled in the fifth position, scalping three wickets.