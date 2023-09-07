Dihing Patkai Riders have won the 15th match of the ongoing Assam T20 2023 tournament against the Kaziranga Heroes. In the next match, Brahmaputra Boys beat Manas Tigers by 6 wickets to remain at the top of the points table.

Brahmaputra Boys are leading the points table with 10 points after 5 wins from 6 games so far. Manas Tigers faced their fifth loss of the tournament and moved to the sixth place with just 1 win.

On the other hand, Dihing Patkai Riders are now at the second place with 8 points from 5 matches. Kaziranga Heroes are fourth in the table. Currently, the Riders are having a much better NRR (1.392) than the table toppers.

Subansiri Champs are the fourth-placed team at present with 3 wins from 5 matches. Barak Bravehearts are just above Manas Tigers with 1 win from 5 games and slightly better NRR.

Brahmaputra Boys continue to win in Assam T20 2023

Manas Tigers batted first and struggled their way to a mere 110 on the board as Jay Baruah top-scored with 30.

Akash Chetri starred with 3-22 for the Boys whereas Dipjyoti Saikia, Mrinmoy Dutta, and Parvej Musaraf took 2 wickets each to bundle out the Tigers for a low score. In response, Erik Roy led the chase for Brahmaputra Boys and remained unbeaten on 50 to win the game for the side by 6 wickets.

Dihing Patkai Riders claim a convincing win in Assam T20 2023

Earlier in the day, during the 15th match of the league between Kaziranga Heroes and Dihing Patkai Riders, the Riders chased down 125 to beat the Heroes by 8 wickets. Roshan Topno top scored with 25 for Kaziranga Heroes.

During the chase, Pradyaun Saikia started brilliantly and remained unbeaten with 75 for 51 to win the match for Dihing Patkai Riders. Bhargav Lahkar and Akash Sengupta claimed 1 wicket each.