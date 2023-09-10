Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers, Match 22

Brahmaputra Boys recorded their seventh win in eight matches as they beat Subansiri Champs by three wickets in the 21st match of Assam T20 Challengers Trophy on Saturday, September 9.

In the second match of the day, Manas Tigers recorded their second win of the tournament, beating Dihing Patkai Riders by six wickets.

Brahmaputra Boys beat Subansiri Champs by 3 wickets

Brahmaputra Boys won the toss and asked Subansiri Champs to bat. The Champs recorded a respectable total of 142/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a 53-run knock off 49 balls from opener Wasiqur Rahman.

Vishal Roy (33 off 21) and Subham Mandal (25 off 17) also made noteworthy contributions. The Champs suffered from lapses in communication, as two of the four dismissals were run outs.

During the chase, the Brahmaputra Boys lost wickets at regular intervals as only Erik Roy from the top order batters made a significant contribution (38 off 37). However, Rajjakuddin Ahmed's unbeaten 28-ball 54 turned the tide of the match as they won three wickets with four deliveries to spare.

Manas Tigers beat Dihing Patkai Riders by 6 wickets

Dihing Patkai Riders won the toss and decided to bat first. They posted a score of 132/7 with handy contributions from Amit Singh (26 off 34), wicket-keeper Hrishikesh Tamuli (24 off 21), and Dhruv Borah, who remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls.

For the Tigers, Pallav Das and Sunil Lachit picked up two wickets each. Das shined during the chase as well, putting up 118 runs for the opening partnership alongside Swarupam Purkayastha.

Purkayastha scored 63 off 45 balls while Das chipped in with a 35-ball 53. There was a flurry of late wickets, but the Tigers still won comfortably with more than three overs to spare.

Brahmaputra Boys now have 14 points from eight matches and a six-point lead over the second placed Dihing Patkai Riders, who have four wins from seven matches.

After this loss, Subansiri Champs have three wins from seven matches and currently occupy the fourth position in the points table, behind the Kaziranga Heroes. The Barak Bravehearts are fifth with five points after seven matches.

Manas Tigers remain at the bottom of the table despite registering their second victory in the tournament.