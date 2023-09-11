Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 24

In the first match of Assam T20 2023 on Sunday, Subansiri Champs recorded an easy victory over the Barak Bravehearts as they completed the 113-run chase in the 16th over with seven wickets to spare.

Kaziranga Heroes defeated Dihing Patkai Riders by 12 runs in the second match of the day.

Subansiri Champs beat Barak Bravehearts by 7 wickets

Subansiri Champs won the toss in the 23rd match of the tournament and asked Barak Bravehearts to bat. They never looked settled, losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bowled out for just 112 runs in 18.3 overs. Only three players reached double figures for them as Sumit Kashyap top scored with 28.

For the Champs, Pushparaj Sharma continued his good form, recording figures of 3/19. Abhishek Kumar Singh, Danish Ahmed, and Kankan Kalita picked up two wickets each.

The chase was led by Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who remained unbeaten on 44, and was supported ably by Danish Ahmed, who scored 37. They won in 15.2 overs as Manab Barman picked up two out of the tree wickets that fell.

Kaziranga Heroes beat Dihing Patkai Riders by 12 runs

Dihing Patkai Riders won the toss in the 24th match and decided to bowl first. They did a good job in the field, restricting the Heroes to 140/8 despite a brilliant 88 from Nihar Deka. The 53-ball innings had 10 boundaries and three sixes, but he did not receive any support from his teammates as the next best score was 11 by opener Nihar Narah.

Rosham Alom and Jitumoni Kalita picked up two wickets each. However, Deka’s great innings did not go in vain as the Heroes' bowlers did a great job. The Riders could only score 128/6 in 20 overs, led by Pradyaun Saikia’s 42. Abir Chakraborty bowled exceptionally well, picking up two wickets for just 16 runs in four overs.

With these wins, Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes are now third and fourth in the points table, respectively. Both teams have eight points after eight matches but the Champs have a marginally better net-run-rate.

Brahmaputra Boys still lead the points table with the Riders in the second position despite the loss.