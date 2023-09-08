Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 20

In a low-scoring match between Kaziranga Heroes and Brahmaputra Boys, the Boys won the match by seven runs in the VJD method. They are now leading the points table with 12 points courtesy of six wins in seven games. The second match of the day between Manas Tigers and Barak Bravehearts was abandoned due to rain.

Brahmaputra Boys beat Kaziranga Heroes by 7 runs

In the 19th match of the ongoing Assam T20 2023, batting first Kaziranga Heroes started by losing wickets from the beginning. Nihar Deka top scored with 19 runs as they failed to find any resistance from their batters throughout the innings.

The Brahmaputra Boys kept it tight as Parvej Musaraf claimed three wickets for just seven runs in his match-winning bowling spell. Rahul Singh and Akash Chetri scalped two wickets each conceding 13 and 23 runs respectively.

In response, Bramhaputra Boys started the chase by losing Erik Roy for a duck. Parvej Musaraf was dismissed for 14 followed by Sourav Saha (0). Jitu Ali (38* off 47) and Ishan Ahmed (30* off 41) added 61 runs together before rains stopped the match.

They showed resistance and almost chased the target down but due to the VJD method, lost the match by seven runs. Bramhaputra Boys could score 89/3 in 17.5 overs. Bhargav Lahkar was the highlight of the Kaziranga Heroes bowling with 4-0-9-1.

Match between Manas Tigers and Barak Bravehearts got abandonded

The 20th match of the Assam T20 2023 between Manas Tigers and Barak Bravehearts was abandoned due to rain.

Bramhaputra Boys are now dominating the points table with two more points their name followed by Dihing Patkai Riders in the second. Kaziranga Heroes have lost four matches so far in the tournament and are standing in the third place.

Subansiri Champs are the fourth ranked team in the table currently followed by Barak Braveherats and Manas Tigers in fifth and sixth place. Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs have same points with the Heroes having slightly better NRR.