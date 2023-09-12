Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers, Match 28

As the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023 proceeded with its rousing journey, Tuesday saw two thrilling matches that brought about notable changes in the points table.

The day started with a contest between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys whereas, closed with Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers. As the teams tend to win and lose, there was some alteration in the standings.

Although it was not a lucky day for the Boys, they have retained the top spot with a net run rate of -0.259. They have seven wins under their belt out of ten played and a whopping 14 points.

Dihing, on the other hand, has secured the subsequent place enjoying 10 points as a courtesy of five out of nine wins.

After emerging victorious, the Manas Tigers are hitting the third spot with an NRR of 0.191. Having featured in ten games, they have emerged victorious on four occasions. Whereas, their Tuesday's rival Champs are placed fifth with as many wins, but nine appearances.

Riders and Tigers emerge victorious in Assam Challenger Trophy

In the 27th match of the day, Dihing Patkai Riders faced off against Brahmaputra Boys. The Riders were piloted by Pradyaun Saikia's amazing 34 runs and Denish Das's assistance of 28 runs.

Hence, they managed to add a total of 129 runs on the scoreboard while falling short of seven wickets in the process. Parvej Musaraf of the Boys portrayed an amazing performance by taking three wickets, while Karan Mahajan secured two wickets.

However, when it was the Boys' turn to chase, they strived to put up a compelling performance and could only muster a bare total of 69 runs in 15 overs. This collapse was attributed to the ideal bowling skills of Kunal Sarma, who grasped an exceptional 4-wicket haul.

Rosham Alom-I and Dharani Rabha also added two wickets each, eventually leading their team to a persuasive win with a significant margin of 60 runs.

In the following match of the day, Subansiri Champs looked themselves restricted to a total of a meager 99 runs, losing all their scalps in 19.1 overs. While Sumit Ghadigaonkar's 35 runs were helpful, the rest of the side couldn't greatly contribute to the total.

The praise for Subansiri Champs' bounded score goes to the superior bowling performances by Manas Tigers' Raj Agarwal and Sunil Lachit, both of whom bagged two wickets each.

When it came to the Tigers' turn to chase, they performed well, completing the target in just 12.1 overs and securing a vibrant nine-wicket victory. Pallav Das's amazing 43 runs and Swarupam Purkayastha's worthwhile 41 runs played climacteric roles in firming their team's supremacy in the match.