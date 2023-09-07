Assam T20 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers (Updated) ft. Pradyaun Saikia and Pushparaj Sharma

Dihing Patkai Riders won the 15th match of the Assam T20 2023 against the Kaziranga Heroes. In the 16th match, the Brahmaputra Boys continued their dominance and defeated the Manas Tigers by 6 wickets.

In the first match of the day, the Tigers batted first and managed a paltry 110 runs. Thanks to Jay Baruah (30), the Tigers could get that far. During the chase, Erik Roy led the way for Brahmaputra Boys and finished the innings undefeated on 50 to claim a six-wicket win for his team.

However, it was the brilliant batting of Pradyaun Saikia from Dihing Patkai Riders that remained the highlight of the day in Assam T20 2023. While chasing 124 set by Kaziranga Heroes, Saikia set the tone. He scored an unbeaten 75 off 51 to win the match for the Riders by 8 wickets.

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs List

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs

Pradyaun Saikia is leading the batting table with 211 runs from 5 matches at a batting average of 52.75 after his prolific performance with the bat. He is followed by Manas Tigers captain Pallav Das in the second position.

He failed in Wednesday's match but managed to retain his place as one of the top batters in the league with 167 runs to his name at a strike rate nearing 130.

Vishal Roy Jr is in the third position with 146 runs from 5 matches so far this season. Subham Mondal and Denish Das are the next two batters in the top five of the points table in Assam T20 2023.

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets list

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets

Pushparaj Sharma continued to be the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Assam T20 2023. He has picked up 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.19 from five matches so far. Senglong Rangoi is in the second position with the same number of wickets but at a slightly higher economy rate of 6.56.

Rohit Singh-III added one more wicket to his name to claim the third place in the table with nine wickets. Akash Chetri and Reshab Dipak are at fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 9 wickets each.