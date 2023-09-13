Assam T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs (Updated) ft. Nihar Deka and Parvej Musaraf

Wednesday began with Match 29 of the Assam T20 2023 seeing Kaziranga Heroes vying with Barak Bravehearts. The day concluded with Match 30 taking place between Dihing Patkai Riders and Subansiri Champs. The outcome of the matches was visible through modification in the players’ stats. It should be noted that it was the last day of the league stage and the top four teams have propelled to the semifinals.

Heroes showed their batting prowess in the day’s opener, compiling 167 whilst batting first. Nihar Deka’s 54 followed by Bhargav Dutta’s fiery 46 played crucial roles in solidifying their score. The Bravehearts bowlers struggled, managing to only take four wickets.

When it was the Bravehearts’ turn to chase, they could not do much with the bat either with the line-up collapsing on 96. Thanks to Heroes’ Abir Chakraborty who shone with a four-wicket haul. Arup Das and Bhargav Lahkar bagged two apiece, letting the team win by a hefty margin of 71 runs.

The second match of the day saw impresive batting from both sides. On batting first, the Riders amassed 163 with the courtesy of Dhruv Borah’s 99. Champs bowlers could bag six wickets but their batters stole the show. The Champs reached their target on the very last ball, finishing off in class. Danish Ahmed was the man in charge with his 62 helping the side win by a margin of five wickets.

Nihar attains top spot in Assam T20 batting charts

As an outcome of back-to-back batting shows, Nihar has secured the top spot in the batting charts. He enjoys 315 runs from 10 appearances.

Followed by him is Pradyaun Saikia of Riders. Although he was not instrumental against Champs, his overall commitment with the bat gives him 297 runs from nine games. Next on the list is Pallav Das of Tigers carrying 278 runs from nine innings under his belt.

Parvej Musaraf drops down to third in Assam T20 bowling charts

When it comes to the bowling charts, Pushparaj Sharma is leading the pack. He bagged two wickets in his recent appearance adding to his tally of 16 from 10 games.

In the subsequent spot, we have Heroes’ Bhargav Lahkar. After coming up with two scalps in his last match, he counts 15 wickets under his belt.

Parvej Musaraf has dropped to third spot after other bowler outshone his digits. Although he has as many wickets as Bhargav in the Assam T20 tournament so far, the difference in average and economy rates place him third.