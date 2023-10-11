"At its absolute best" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah finishes with 4/39 in IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. The speedster finished with a brilliant spell of 4/39, including the wickets of Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, and Rashid Khan.

Bumrah previously scalped two wickets in the last game against Australia, which India won by six wickets. He earlier picked up eight wickets in five games during the 2023 Asia Cup.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) lauded Bumrah for their exploits with the ball in the World Cup fixture against Afghanistan. One user wrote:

"Good to see bumrah bowling in death after long time on flat wicket and he was at its absolute best even when runs were leaking from other end."

Here are some more reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah stars as India restrict Afghanistan to 272/8

Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against India on Wednesday. Batting first, they posted 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Shahidi led from the front, scoring 80 runs off 88 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with 62 runs off 69 deliveries, including four sixes and two boundaries. The duo shared a 121-run partnership as Afghanistan recovered from 63/3. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz too contributed 22 (28) and 21 (28) to the scorecard.

Apart from Bumrah, Hardik Pandya took two wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one apiece.

The Men in Blue came into the game off the back of a six-wicket win over Australia, courtesy of KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85). Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their World Cup opener against Bangladesh by six wickets.

Team India will next lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Afghanistan, meanwhile, face off against defending champions England at the same venue on October 15.

