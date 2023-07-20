"At least try to do something" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from West Indies in 2nd Test vs India

Aakash Chopra wants the West Indies bowlers and batters to show a little more intent in the second Test against India.

The final game of the two-match series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad from Thursday, July 20. Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. suffered a humiliating innings and 141-run loss in the series opener and will want to give a better account of themselves in the second game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spelled out his expectations from the West Indies bowling attack, pointing out that their seamers, barring an odd spell from Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach, didn't push themselves enough in the first Test, explaining:

"I want a little intent from the West Indies and firstly a slightly better pitch. I want a little intent in bowling because nothing happens with three-three over spells. Push yourself a little more."

The former Indian opener added:

"You bowl three-four over spells in T20s. In Test cricket, even if you are a fast bowler, five or six overs - just push yourselves. At least try to do something. Barring Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach once apiece, it didn't seem like you pushed yourselves at all."

Chopra added that the hosts should choose their bowling options wisely, highlighting a defensive option like Jason Holder was invariably used at the start of a new day or a new session. He also feels Rahkeem Cornwall needs to be fit, pointing out that the off-spinner can trouble the Indian batters irrespective of the type of surface.

"They need to stand up and deliver" - Aakash Chopra on the West Indies' batting

Alick Athanaze was the only West Indies batter to offer some resistance in the first Test.

Aakash Chopra wants the West Indies batters to raise their game, stating:

"Last but not the least - the batting, they need to stand up and deliver. A little more intent and commitment are required because in the last match we either saw bad shots or no intent to score runs."

The reputed commentator highlighted that the Windies batters were either overdefensive or overaggressive in the first Test, elaborating:

"They were extremes, you either put the shutter down or said you will go only helter-skelter. Both formulas don't work in Test matches against a good opposition. So the West Indies, the erstwhile powerhouse of international cricket, they have looked very pale in the first Test match. We hope this will be a better Test match."

The West Indies were bowled out for 150 and 130 in their two innings in the Dominica Test. None of their players scored a half-century, with debutant Alick Athanaze top-scoring in both innings with 47 and 28 runs respectively.

