“At this point, Kuldeep’s a little bit ahead” - Ajit Agarkar drops big hint over Yuzvendra Chahal’s World Cup 2023 chances 

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has admitted that fitting both wrist-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, into the 15 for India’s World Cup squad would be difficult. While picking Kuldeep ahead of Chahal in India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad, Agarkar agreed that the left-arm spinner is a “little bit ahead”.

The much-awaited Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 was announced at a press conference on Monday, August 21. Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were named in the 17-member squad ahead of Chahal.

Chahal being dropped is significant since Agarkar admitted that the World Cup squad will be more or less the same as the Asia Cup one. Speaking at the press conference after announcing the team, the former pacer said about the leg-spinner’s exclusion:

“He’s been a terrific performer for India, but sometimes it’s just the balance of the team or the combination. You are looking at guys. Axar Patel’s done really well. He can bat as well. Kuldeep’s obviously had a fantastic run. To fit two wrist-spinners might be difficult. You can also fit 15, at this point 17, we are a little bit fortunate we can take a couple of extra guys. Otherwise, to fit two wrist-spinners…

“Unfortunately, one has to miss out. I think, at this point, Kuldeep’s a little bit ahead. He gives us a different kind of option. Unfortunately, he [Chahal] has to miss out,” the 45-year-old added.

Chahal had a disappointing T20I series in West Indies, which India lost 2-3. He played all five games, but managed only five wickets at an average of 32.60 and an economy rate of 9.05.

“An opportunity to give him some exposure” - Agarkar on Tilak Varma’s inclusion

The inclusion of young batter Tilak Varma was another interesting decision that was taken at the selection meeting. Agarkar was, however, non-committal over whether the youngster is in India’s World Cup plans. Asked about the move to pick the left-hander in the Asia Cup squad, he explained:

“He’s part of the Asian Games. This isn’t the World Cup squad, if he does make it, then that’s irrelevant. We’ve got the luxury of picking 17 right now. We saw some real promise in West Indies, not just in terms of performances, but temperament. It gives us an opportunity to give him some exposure. Left-hander again and looks very promising.”

Varma excelled in his debut series in West Indies. In fact, he was the leading run-getter for India, scoring 173 runs in five T20Is at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 140.65.