Marnus Labuschagne spotted wearing underpants commemorating Australia's 4-0 Ashes win against England during WTC Final 2023

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne grabbed the headlines for multiple reasons on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India. The Aussie star was first spotted taking a nap in the balcony when David Warner was batting in the middle. He woke up after Warner's dismissal, realizing that it was his chance to go out and bat next.

Labuschagne did a good job with the bat and scored 41 runs by the end of Day 3 in the second innings for Australia. The Aussie fans will hope that he converts his start into a big score and helps the team win their maiden ICC World Test Championship trophy.

Labuschagne also got fans talking about his special shorts. The right-handed batter slid his pants down for a while to adjust his guard and his swimming underpants were visible on the camera. Fans noticed that the underpants commemorated Australia's 4-0 Ashes series win against England in 2021-22.

The Ashes 2023 series will start just a few days after the World Test Championship Final ends, and it seems like Labuschagne's underpants have already re-ignited the Australia vs England rivalry even before the first ball of this year's series is bowled.

Can Marnus Labuschagne complete his 1st half-century in WTC Finals?

Labuschagne is playing the first ICC Final of his international career. The right-handed batter scored 26 runs in the first innings against India. He hit three fours before losing his stumps to Mohammed Shami.

The Australian star has started well in the second innings and will resume at 41*(118) at The Oval on Saturday, June 10. It will be interesting to see if he can complete his maiden half-century at the grand stage of the World Test Championship Finals. Day 4 of the WTC Final 2023 will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

