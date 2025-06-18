Athiya Shetty shows off KL Rahul’s poster at UK store ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, shared a picture on social media on Wednesday, June 18, showing her husband’s poster displayed at a store in the UK for a premium clothing brand. The Karnataka batter will return to action when India take on England in the opening Test of the five-match series, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday, June 20.

Sharing a glimpse on her Instagram story, Athiya captured Rahul’s promotional poster for Paul & Shark. In May 2025, the star batter was named the first global brand ambassador from India for the prestigious Italian label.

Take a look at the picture shared by Athiya Shetty:

Athiya Shetty shows off KL Rahul’s poster at UK store (Image via Instagram-@athiyashetty)

Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England, KL Rahul featured in the second unofficial Test for India A against the England Lions, held from June 6 to 9. Batting first, India A posted 348 in their first innings, with Rahul playing a superb knock of 116 off 168 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and a six.

In reply, the England Lions managed 327, with Khaleel Ahmed picking up four wickets for India A. Rahul continued his good form in the second innings, scoring 51 off 64 balls, helping India A declare at 417/7. Chasing 439 for victory, the Lions were reduced to 32/3 when the match ended in a draw.

A look at KL Rahul’s record on English soil

Since making his Test debut for India in 2014, KL Rahul has played 58 matches, scoring 3,257 runs at an average of 33.57, including 17 half-centuries and eight centuries.

Focusing on his record in England, he has featured in nine Tests there, accumulating 614 runs at an average of 34.11, with one fifty and two centuries.

Overall against England, Rahul has appeared in 13 Tests, amassing 955 runs at an average of 39.79, which includes two fifties, three hundreds, and a highest score of 199.

