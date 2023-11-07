AUS vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

Australia will take on Afghanistan in match number 39 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7. This will be a day-night match and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The game will be significant keeping the qualification for semi-finals in mind.

The Aussies are currently third in the points table with 10 points, having registered five wins in a row. Another triumph on Tuesday will confirm a top four finish for them as none of the other sides in contention can then reach 12 points. There are, however, concerns over Steve Smith, who has admitted to suffering from vertigo.

Afghanistan have been brilliant in their last three games, hammering Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. They are sixth in the points table and are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four. After Australia, though, Afghanistan will face South Africa. Two massive challenges, but Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men have nothing to lose.

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Afghanistan have clashed only three times in the one-day format, with the Aussies winning all three matches. The first meeting between the two teams took place in Sharjah in 2012, a game Australia won by 66 runs.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 3

Matches won by Australia: 3

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Australia and Afghanistan have met two times in the ODI World Cup. The Aussies hammered Afghanistan by 275 runs in Perth during the 2015 edition and by seven wickets in Bristol in 2019.

Last 5 Australia vs Afghanistan ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, Australia and Afghanistan have taken on each other only three times in one-dayers. David Warner has been Player of the Match in both the last two clashes between the sides. He scored 178 in the 2015 World Cup match and 89* in the 2019 World Cup game.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the three ODI matches played between Australia and Afghanistan:

AUS (209/3) beat AFG (207) by 7 wickets, Jun 01, 2019

AUS (417/6) beat AFG (142) by 275 runs, Mar 04, 2015

AUS (272/8) beat AFG (206) by 66 runs, Aug 25, 2012