AUS vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

Australia will meet South Africa in match number 10 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

The Aussies made a disappointing start to the World Cup campaign, going down to hosts India by six wickets in Chennai. Batting first on a surface that aided spin, they were held to 199.

Steven Smith and David Warner got into the 40s, but the rest of the batting did not offer much. Defending a below par total, they reduced India to 2/3. However, once KL Rahul and Virat Kohli got their eye in, it was all one-way traffic.

South Africa kick-started their 2023 World Cup journey in sensational fashion, posting a mammoth 428/5 against Sri Lanka, a new record for the highest World Cup total.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen eased their way to three figures, while Aiden Markram broke the record for the fastest World Cup ton. They won the game by 102 runs and couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the tournament.

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and South Africa have faced each other 108 times in one-dayers and there’s nothing much to choose between the two sides.

It might come as a surprise, but the Proteas actually hold a slender 54-50 lead in the head-to-head record. Three matches between the rivals have been tied, while one game produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 108

Matches won by Australia: 50

Matches won by South Africa: 54

Matches tied: 3

Matches with no result: 1

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Australia and South Africa have met six times in the ODI World Cup, with the Aussies winning three and the Proteas two. The two sides played out a legendary tie in the semi-final of the 1999 edition, which resulted in South Africa being knocked out.

Last 5 Australia vs South Africa ODI matches

Australia and South Africa met in a five-match ODI series in September this year. The Proteas came back strongly after losing the first two games to win the series 3-2 at home.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Australia and South Africa:

SA (315/9) beat AUS (193) by 122 runs, Sep 17, 2023

SA (416/5) beat AUS (252) by 164 runs, Sep 15, 2023

SA (338/6) beat AUS (227) by 111 runs, Sep 12, 2023

AUS (392/8) beat SA (269) by 123 runs, Sep 09, 2023

AUS (225/7) beat SA (222) by 3 wickets, Sep 07, 2023