WI vs AUS 2021: ODI series set to resume on Saturday following negative test results

The ODI series between Australia and West Indies will resume on Saturday with the second fixture of the series that was initially postponed. The third and final ODI of the series will take place on Monday (July 26).

#WIvAUS CG Insurance ODI Series to resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday | Details below: https://t.co/hlUMyOE4Gk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 24, 2021

Following a positive test result in the Windies camp, the second ODI was called off with the teams returning to their hotel rooms to isolate. The entire contingent, which included match officials, event staff, and the TV Production crew, were subjected to COVID-19 tests. A successful set of meetings between the organizers were pivotal in the fate of the series, which was originally supposed to conclude on Saturday.

Fortunately, a clean set of test results has resulted in the series being back on track.

“We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the CG Insurance ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again," CWI president Ricky Skerrit said.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go-ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly,” he added.

Second ODI between West Indies and Australia will start at 2:30 PM local time

The fixture is a must-win one for the hosts, who lost the first ODI by a comprehensive 133-run margin. As a result, they trail 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, which is part of the ongoing ICC ODI Super League.

The toss for the second fixture has already been executed, with the Aussies winning the toss and electing to bat first. West Indies will walk out onto the field with the new ball in hand and will look for early breakthroughs.

West Indies dominated the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, winning by a 4-1 margin.

