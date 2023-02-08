"Aussies have started the mind games by talking about the pitches" - Sunil Gavaskar shuts out noise ahead of 1st Test

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the touring media for hyping up Nagpur's wicket ahead of the first Test between India and Australia.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still a night away, but the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is in the limelight. Gavaskar's comments came after Australian media labeled Nagpur's wicket as "doctored."

The former Indian skipper pointed out that Australian pitches have also come under the scanner lately, singling out the Brisbane wicket, which saw the Test match between the Aussies and South Africa finish in two days in December last year.

"The Aussies have started the mind games by talking about the pitches that were on offer when they toured here last," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day. "A country where a Test match finishes in two days has no right to moan about Indian pitches.

"The Brisbane game against South Africa finished in two days. It's not just the matter of the game finishing in two days, but the kind of pitch that was prepared. With the ball flying all over the place it was dangerous to life and limb. On a turner, the only issue is the reputation of batters that is in danger and not their life and limb."

With 34 wickets falling in just 144 overs across two days, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rated the Gabba wicket below average.

"Why crib when the pitches in the sub-continent turn from Day 1" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar further insisted that if Australia can take advantage of their conditions, there is no harm in India doing the same. He also noted that playing spin is the ultimate challenge for a batter as it tests his footwork.

"What the two-day finish in Brisbane showed was that even the best batters of both teams had their hearts in their mouths," he added. "Of course, some sections of the Oz media made excuses saying since it’s a batters game, a pitch like that gives the bowlers some chance.

"Oh yeah, then why crib when the pitches in the sub-continent turn from Day 1. Playing spin is the ultimate challenge for a 'batter as it tests his footwork and the use of the crease to nullify the turn. There are mind games with the bowler too, that's why those who score a century or more in the sub-continent will be recognised as great batters."

The first of the four-match Test series will get underway in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

