Australia announce ODI and T20I squads for AUS vs IND 2025 series; Pat Cummins & Glenn Maxwell left out

Cricket Australia (CA) have named the squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against India. The two heavyweights will play three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 onwards.

Ad

Australia ODI captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the entire series due to a bone stress injury, as the management are looking to manage his workload ahead of the crucial 2025-26 Ashes series. As a result, Mitchell Marsh will be leading both the ODI and the T20I teams.

Other notable absence from the ODI squad includes Marnus Labuschagne, who scored just two runs in two matches during the recently held home series against South Africa. Australia have included Matt Renshaw in the setup to bolster the batting unit. The left-handed batter is yet to make his ODI debut, while his last international appearance came during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series in India.

Ad

Trending

All-rounder Mitchell Owen comes back into the ODI squad after recovering from a concussion ahead of the South Africa series. Matt Short also recovers from a rib injury to return to be included in both squads.

Australia have had to make adjustments to their squad given the recent retirements of Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis from select formats.

The left-arm seamer last played an ODI in November 2024, and went on to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign as well as the series against South Africa.

Ad

Although still playing the shortest format, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell does not feature in the squad due to a recent freak injury during a net session. He sustained a fractured arm which ruled him out of the T20I series at home against New Zealand as well. He had surgery on his wrist and is expected to be fit in time for the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with the Melbourne Stars.

Ad

Australia ODI and T20I squads for home white-ball series against India

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

T20I squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Ad

Australia vs India 2025 1st ODI set to be played in Perth on October 19

Team India recently named their squads for the Australia tour, which will mark Shubman Gill's first assignment as ODI captain. The ODI squad features the return of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after a seven-month absence from international cricket.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will kickstart India's tour, while Adelaide and Sydney will host the remaining matches on October 23 and October 25, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news