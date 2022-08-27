Australia announce playing XI for first ODI against Zimbabwe; key players mark return after injury hiatus

Cricket Australia have announced their playing XI for the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Led by Aaron Finch, the side includes some big names as they play their first 50-over contest since the 3-2 series defeat to Sri Lanka.

Several first-team players like Adam Zampa, who missed the final ODI against Sri Lanka to attend the birth of his child, have made a return to the first-team setup. Also marking their returns are Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc, who suffered injuries during the subcontinent tour.

The full-strength playing XI features the experienced opening combination of David Warner and Aaron Finch. Steve Smith, who is currently looking for a spot in the T20I setup, features at No.3 in the 50-over format. The former captain has only featured in two ODIs over the last two years.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey finds himself a bit higher up the batting order. The 31-year-old has featured at No.3 on one occasion, but has never played at No.4 for the national side. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell make up the rest of the batting unit.

Arguably after cementing his place in the Test team, pace bowling all-rounder Cameron Green is now becoming a regular feature in the ODI setup as well. Mitchell Starc will lead the bowling attack along with in-form Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball with. Adam Zampa will play the role of the lead spinner in the team.

Bowling spearhead Pat Cummins has been rested from the three-match ODI series. The likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott missed out on the playing XI.

Australia playing XI for first ODI against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia will take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on August 28 (Sunday). The Regis Chakabva-led side are coming on the back of a 3-0 series defeat against India at home recently.

