Australia batsman Steve Smith named ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade

Steve Smith has been named the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade on the back of some stellar batting performances, which have seen him develop into one of the best batsmen to ever play the sport. The Australia batsman was voted as the best overall performer in Test cricket of the last decade.

Steve Smith beat out tough competition from India skipper Virat Kohli, England batsman Joe Root, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah.

Steve Smith: From fidgety spinner to best batsman in the world

Steve Smith has come a long way since his 2010 debut against Pakistan.

It has been a memorable decade for Steve Smith, who broke onto the Test cricket scene as a bowling all-rounder. He made his debut against Pakistan in 2010 and batted at number eight before being bumped to number nine for his second innings.

However, through sheer persistence and determination, Smith has developed into a world-class batsman. The former Australia captain scored 7040 runs over the last decade at an incredible average of 65.79. He hit a whopping 26 centuries and 28 fifties en route to becoming the number one ranked batsman in Test cricket.

Smith's best score of 239 came against England at the WACA stadium, and last year, he played a crucial role in helping the Australian team retain the Ashes away from home.

Steve Smith is, without a doubt, one of the finest players to have ever played Test cricket. There have been matches and series where the Aussie has single-handedly carried his country to victory.

Only Sir Don Bradman has accumulated a higher rating point than Smith's current total of 947. No player has made a bigger impact on Test cricket over the last decade and Steve Smith fully deserves the award.