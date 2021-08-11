Australian coach Justin Langer gets involved in heated exchange with staff member over video of Bangladesh team's celebrations

Australian cricket team head coach Justin Langer has been having a hard time on and off the field in the recent past. On the field, Australia suffered a humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat against the Bangladesh team.

Off the field, Langer got into a heated exchange with a staff member at cricket.com.au over a video posted on the Australian website. The video showed the raw celebrations of the Bangladesh team after they won the series against Australia. You can watch the video here.

Gavin Dovey and Langer disagree with the staff member's views

The Australian cricket team manager on the Bangladesh tour, Gavin Dovey, and coach Justin Langer did not like this video being posted. Initially, Gavin Dovey argued with the staff member over this issue by mentioning that it was not appropriate for the Australian cricket website to feature a Bangladesh song.

However, the staff member reportedly did not agree with the manager. At this juncture, Justin Langer was made aware of the development. He then presented his case to that staff member about his difference of opinion. Eventually, the duo came to an understanding after a heated debate.

According to The Age on Wednesday, team manager Gavin Dovey spoke about the dispute and said:

“A healthy team environment includes the ability to have honest and frank discussions, whether it be between players, support staff, or others within the team environment, which was the case here. There was a difference of opinion and we agreed to disagree on a particular matter. In hindsight, it was one of those instances which should have taken place in private. I take full ownership of that."

Australia missed the services of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, and Marcus Stoinis during the Bangladesh series. In the absence of such senior players, the younger side under the leadership of Mathew Wade struggled to tackle the challenging spin tracks offered by the hosts during the 5-match series.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh managed to register their first-ever series win against Australia in any format of the game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar