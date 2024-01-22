Australia have given maiden call-ups to two emerging stars from the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies at home.

They'll replace Glenn Maxwell, who Cricket Australia (CA) said is being 'managed', and the injured Jhye Richardson. The latter picked up a left side strain during the BBL which ended his campaign and ruled him out for a few weeks.

Fraser-McGurk is one the most exciting batting talents in the country. The right-hander has an endearing bat swing and is an excellent big-hitter on the leg side.

He scored 257 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 158.64 for the Melbourne Renegades. This followed a 29-ball century in the Marsh Cup, the domestic ODI competition of Australia, which broke Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers' records.

Maxwell himself has been an admirer of the 21-year-old.

"No one in Australia is better to watch then Fraser-Mcgurk. Easily the most talented young batter in the country. His potential doesn’t actually have a ceiling. #rooster 🐓," he wrote on X in December last year.

After the season, he played a blinder knock of 54 (25) for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Bartlett, meanwhile, is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far. With his ability to consistently swing the new while ball and bowl a balanced combination of yorkers and cutters at the death from a tall action, he has picked up 17 wickets from nine matches at an average of 14.82 for the Brisbane Heat.

He'll have a big chance to impress in the three ODIs, which begin on February 2, as the Aussies have rested their three frontline seamers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for the rubber.

Australia's updated ODI squad vs West Indies

Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short and Adam Zampa.

