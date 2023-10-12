"Australia giving tough competition to Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes after South Africa's thumping win against Australia in 2023 World Cup clash

South Africa registered a resounding 134-run victory against Australia in the 10th match of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday (October 12) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. They have moved north in the points table and now occupy the pole position with a healthy net run rate.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. South African opener Quinton de Kock (109) continued his good form and notched up his second consecutive ton in the ongoing World Cup to help his side reach 311/7.

Aiden Markram hit a classy half-century while a couple of others chipped in with mini contributions for the Proteas team. Australia were poor in the field as they dropped a couple of catches and also gave away a few extra runs.

South African bowling attack then proved to be too hot to handle for the Australian batting line-up. Kagiso Rabada and Co. killed the chase early by reducing the opponents to 70/6 in 17.2 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne (46), Mitchell Starc (27), and Pat Cummins (22) delayed the inevitable for a while. The Aussies eventually got bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs and suffered a crushing loss.

"We didn't really know how the wicket was going to play" - Quinton de Kock after a win against Australia

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, South African opener Quinton de Kock reflected on the win and said:

"Great win for the boys, to be honest we didn't really know how the wicket was going to play, we assesed the conditions very well, just played accordingly and we knew as long as we stuck to our strengths and will come up on top. Myself and Temba, assessed the conditions, came to know what's happening on the wicket, conveyed the message with what's happening in the middle and discussed our scoring options."

He added:

"We scored above par, we knew playing here, or seen here and does get harder batting second under lights. It was certainly, sweaty, humid, but our bowlers kept hitting the lengths we discussed, didn't get much of a sniff to them and bowled really well. I think we pretty pleased with ourselves, but only two games into the tournament, anything can happen, World Cups are strange tournament, thanks can happening quickly and will take it game by game."

New Zealand and Bangladesh will square off in the 11th match of the 2023 World Cup on Friday (October 13) in Chennai.