Justin Langer confident of becoming a better coach after the emergency meeting with Cricket Australia and the players

Australia head coach Justin Langer reflected on the meeting with the national team's top players and Cricket Australia bosses. Justin Langer has been under scrutiny after Australia's dismal T20 tour of Bangladesh as reports of a rift with the players emerged.

It triggered an emergency meeting among Langer, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings, CEO Nick Hockley, Test skipper Tim Paine, white-ball captain Aaron Finch, and vice-captain Pat Cummins. They gathered to discuss the issues impeding the team's progress and the board gave Langer a vote of confidence.

Speaking to the West Australian newspaper, Justin Langer revealed they discussed everything openly in the meeting. The former Test opener thinks he would emerge as a better coach as a result of this meeting.

"We all got a lot off our chests. I think we are all in a better place now. The situation at the moment is very tough, but I am confident that I will become a better coach from it."

Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else: Justin Langer

Justin Langer understands that criticism will stop when the results will come. The 50-year old reminded everyone of Australia's Ashes retention in England and the side's number one ranking in the T20 format as his achievements. He hopes to return those to winning ways to silence the critics.

"When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts, and people look for excuses. We have had a rough trot in recent times but we retained the Ashes only a little while ago and were ranked No.1 in Test and T20 cricket not that long ago. Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else."

Cricket Australia announced their World T20 squad a few weeks ago that saw all their first-choice players return to the fold. The players will likely depart for the UAE in early October. A few of them will leave earlier to participate in the IPL.

