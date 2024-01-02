Australia name unchanged playing XI for the 3rd Test against Pakistan 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has named an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan. The Aussies sealed the series and extended their almost two-decade-long home winning streak against the Men in Green with a thrilling Boxing Day Test victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The upcoming dead rubber in Sydney marks David Warner's final Test appearance. The veteran opening batter had announced his plans to retire from the longest format months ago and has stepped away from ODI cricket as well.

Warner and Usman Khawaja will open the batting for one last time, while the duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will look to be among the runs once again after a string of subpar scores. While Cameron Green was spotted working extensively in nets, he continues to be on the bench at the expense of the in-form Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh scored 96 runs in the second innings in the Boxing Day Test after coming out to bat at 16-4, and as a result, retains his spot.

Australia have a packed schedule to begin 2024, in the form of an all-format home series against West Indies beginning on January 17, and a tour of New Zealand commencing on February 21.

Despite the workload, Australia have chosen not to rotate the squad and the ever-prolific trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will take care of the pace-bowling department.

“Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there’s two Tests on, then a bit of a gap; then two Tests, then a bit of a gap; then New Zealand. We’ll give it a chance. It’s all gone pretty smoothly so far," Cummins said on the eve of the third Test in Sydney.

The likes of Travis Head and Nathan Lyon also retain their places in the playing XI, while first-choice wicketkeeper Alex Carey will continue to don the gloves as well.

"A hundred or maybe some leg spin?" - Australia captain Pat Cummins on an ideal way for Warner to sign off

With the series done and dusted, the spotlight will be on Warner in his final Test appearance. He kickstarted the series with a sublime ton in Perth and will be hopeful of replicating the same feat in front of his home crowd as well.

"A hundred. Maybe some leg spin? Take the last wicket of the game or something, out of the rough. I only just thought of it then," Cummins said while responding to a query in the pre-match press conference surrounding Warner's ideal farwell.

Australia playing XI for the third Test against Pakistan

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Will Australia continue their dominance over Pakistan with yet another whitewash on home soil? Let us know what you think.

