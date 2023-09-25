Australia One Day 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Victoria vs Tasmania match (Updated) ft. Beau Webster & Scott Boland

In the Australia One Day 2023, Victoria and Tasmania squared off in the second match at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Monday, September 25. Victoria won the toss and elected to bowl.

Tasmania faced early setbacks, losing two wickets while accumulating just 31 runs in the initial ten overs. The subsequent ten overs didn't yield much better, as they managed to add only 35 more runs to the tally while losing another wicket.

Beau Webster and Matthew Wade adopted a cautious approach in the following ten overs, contributing 27 runs without losing a wicket. By the 40th over, Tasmania had reached a total of 153 runs for the loss of five wickets.

The latter part of the innings saw a flourish of runs, with Tasmania posting a final score of 224 runs after 50 overs, with Webster top-scoring with 83 runs off 86 deliveries.

Victoria's Scott Boland and Samuel Elliott claimed two wickets each, while Fergus O'Neill, Jonathan Merlo, and Will Sutherland took one wicket apiece.

Victoria, in response, lost their first wicket with just 12 runs on the board but made a more promising start than Tasmania. By the 20th over, they had reached 112 runs, having lost three wickets.

A pivotal partnership of 48 runs between Peter Handscomb and Campbell Kellaway for the fourth wicket strengthened Victoria's position.

Victoria successfully chased down the target in 44.5 overs, securing a three-wicket victory. Handscomb emerged as the top-scorer with 51 runs off 42 deliveries, while Campbell Kellaway contributed 46 runs from 71 deliveries.

Beau Webster also showcased his bowling prowess, picking up two wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Billy Stanlake also claimed two wickets, while Sam Rainbird, Riley Meredith, and Mitchell Owen secured one wicket each.

Australia One Day 2023 Most Runs List

Beau Webster, on the other hand, was the standout batter in this match and currently ranks as the second-highest run-scorer for the season. His excellent innings saw him amass 83 runs off 86 deliveries.

Sam Whiteman, representing Western Australia, occupies the third position in this list, with his contribution of 62 runs coming in the last game against Queensland.

Australia One Day 2023 Most Wickets List

Lance Morris made a significant impact with four wickets in the first game against Queensland and retains his position as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Beau Webster, who excelled with both bat and ball in this match, claimed two wickets for just 17 runs and deservedly earned the Player of the Match award. His performance has elevated him to second place among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

Scott Boland, with his two wickets for only 30 runs in ten overs during this game, currently holds the third spot in the list of leading wicket-takers.