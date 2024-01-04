Australia release Scott Boland from Test squad for BBL match against Sydney Sixers

Cricket Australia (CA) has released Scott Boland from the squad for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. The right-arm pacer will now be available for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) for their match against Syndey Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6.

The announcement came on Day 2 of the third Australia-Pakistan Test, where the second half was washed out due to rain. Boland didn't feature in any of the three Tests. The hosts relied on the tried and tested pace combination of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood and won the first two matches.

At the start of the series, Melbourne Renegades' coach had criticized CA's planning in managing players' workload.

“I want the best players in the whole of Australia playing in this competition. I can’t see how Scotty Boland bowling four overs is going to have a huge effect on him, and he’s been playing enough cricket. Four overs is not going to kill him,” Saker told Code Sports in early December.

“It’s so hard for Cricket Australia to get it right, but there should be more consistency with who can play and who can’t play and there’s got to be more transparency a long way out. It seems to me at times it’s done on the run instead of long-term planning," he added.

One of the best Test bowlers in the world in terms of average, Boland has a great BBL career to boast about. In 57 innings, he has taken 70 wickets at an average of 25.11.

Boland to offer Stars a big boost ahead of crucial matches

The Stars lost the first three matches of the BBL but are now on a big comeback run. They have won four straight matches to race from the last to the fourth spot.

With three matches to go before the knockouts, Boland's inclusion is a massive boost to Glenn Maxwell's team to continue the momentum and challenge for the title.

